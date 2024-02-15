Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NECB opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.