Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $209,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.98.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.3 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

