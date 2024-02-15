Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,308 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.24 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $445.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

