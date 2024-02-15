Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

MGRC stock opened at $128.40 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

