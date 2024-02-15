NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $3.45 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.32 or 0.00006394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.45 billion and approximately $209.71 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00080348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00026086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,177,118,937 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,482,853 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,177,120,856 with 1,039,482,853 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.29654196 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $232,242,869.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.