Needham & Company LLC Boosts Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $9.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Shares of AUTL opened at $7.25 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

