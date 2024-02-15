Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $155,442.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,778 shares of company stock valued at $368,645. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

