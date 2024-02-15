NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NTST opened at $16.78 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.08, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. KeyCorp raised NETSTREIT from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,320,000 after buying an additional 217,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after purchasing an additional 668,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,856,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 172,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

