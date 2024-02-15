Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 515630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Nevada Copper Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0430464 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

