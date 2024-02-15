New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

