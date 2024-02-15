New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.55.
NGD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
NGD opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $783.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.48.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
