New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

NGD opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $783.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

