New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.20

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 451468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $647.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 664,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

