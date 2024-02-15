Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 287.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,040 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NWL shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

