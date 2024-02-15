Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.28.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 368.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,661 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Newell Brands by 408.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 175.2% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

