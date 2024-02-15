Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.08% of Newmont worth $23,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after buying an additional 483,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,663,000 after purchasing an additional 321,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 2.2 %

NEM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.83. 4,912,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,248,363. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.