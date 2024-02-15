Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Newmont were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,663,000 after buying an additional 321,030 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,908,000 after buying an additional 404,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

