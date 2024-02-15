Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.45

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.45 and last traded at $60.53, with a volume of 222009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Get Nextracker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.