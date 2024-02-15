Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

TSE NPI opened at C$23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.31. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$34.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPI. Desjardins reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.71.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

