Northland Securities Downgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Under Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Trading Up 4.3 %

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $75.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,195,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,195,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,329,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,708 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

