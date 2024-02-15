Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Shares Up 15.4%

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 157,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 55,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$218.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.87.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.
