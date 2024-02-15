Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4,080.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $122.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $123.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

