Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $74.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE NTR opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

