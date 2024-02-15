Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,930 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.35% of Nutrien worth $109,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 876,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nutrien by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 342,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,290. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

