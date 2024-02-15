Nuvalent’s (NUVL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.43.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $84.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. Nuvalent has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $84.74.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $566,293.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,843,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,115,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $566,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,843,848 shares in the company, valued at $114,115,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,143,978 over the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,205 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.