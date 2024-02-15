Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. 97,910 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

