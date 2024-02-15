NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 150 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,501.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,056.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,410.53. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,000.90 and a 1-year high of $7,617.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $133.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

