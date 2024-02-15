NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Susan Williamson Ross Sells 250 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Williamson Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25.

NVR stock opened at $7,501.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,000.90 and a 12-month high of $7,617.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,056.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6,410.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $133.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

