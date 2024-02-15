Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Insider Peter Dubens Purchases 40,500 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dubens bought 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £183,870 ($232,217.73).

Peter Dubens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Peter Dubens bought 300,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £1,326,000 ($1,674,665.32).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

LON OCI opened at GBX 459 ($5.80) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 476.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 454.40. Oakley Capital Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 392 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 520 ($6.57). The stock has a market cap of £809.77 million, a PE ratio of 361.42 and a beta of 0.71.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

