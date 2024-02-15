Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $35,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.4 %

OXY traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,427,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.