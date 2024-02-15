Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 551 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $41.94. 2,775,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,481,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

