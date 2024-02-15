Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,770. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.