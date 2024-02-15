Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 381,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.



The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

