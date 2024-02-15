Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $185.51. 1,025,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,681. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average of $182.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

