Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $356,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 131,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
