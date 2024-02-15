Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $54,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $481,621,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.34. 142,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,905. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.14.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

