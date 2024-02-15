Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,291 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of SH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 3,230,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,353,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

