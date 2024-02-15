Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 447 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.