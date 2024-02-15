Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 8,627.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

MARA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,251,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,404,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 5.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

