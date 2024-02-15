Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 9,033 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,630 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 96,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 278,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,937. The firm has a market cap of $730.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $84.78.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

