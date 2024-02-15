Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $58.66. 134,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,837. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KNX

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.