On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ON were worth $46,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONON. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in ON during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ON by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ON by 816.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.06.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

