One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.10

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.10 and traded as high as $20.28. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 81,757 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company has a market cap of $427.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 165.14%.

In related news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $67,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

