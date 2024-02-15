One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.00

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06.

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

