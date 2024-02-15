Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $103.07 million and $5.20 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,258.07 or 0.99818974 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00013260 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00179874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009029 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10602555 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $4,846,643.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

