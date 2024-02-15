O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,754,000 after acquiring an additional 79,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,049.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $985.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $956.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

