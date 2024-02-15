Orion (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Orion also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05 to $2.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Orion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OEC

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of OEC stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Orion has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Orion will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Orion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Orion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion by 121.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.