Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Down 1.9%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 38,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 25,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
Orkla ASA Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orkla ASA
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.