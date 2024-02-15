Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Down 1.9%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 38,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 25,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Orkla ASA Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Orkla ASA

(Get Free Report)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.