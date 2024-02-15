Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.13-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.79. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.130-5.430 EPS.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Otter Tail stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 75,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

