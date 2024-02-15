Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,570 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.70% of Owens Corning worth $85,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OC traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.94. 273,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $1,607,085. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

