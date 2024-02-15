PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells $3,479,105.76 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harrie Schippers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

